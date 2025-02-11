Grocers Ration Eggs After Mass Chicken Slaughter For Bird Flu

The Democrats have been running the “what about egg prices?” line of attack against Trump hot and heavy lately, their argument being that egg prices are still astronomical and growing despite Trump promising to bring them down and having a full three weeks to reverse five years of economic sabotage by his predecessor.

What they conveniently leave out of the egg price narrative is that the Public Health™ authorities have been busy slaughtering poultry by the hundreds of millions for at least three years now.

Via CBS News (emphasis added):

Whether it's ducks or chickens, since the current strain of bird flu, H5N1, reached the United States in 2022, over 148 million birds have been ordered euthanized. "It's a staggering number, there is no doubt," said Jodie Guest, a professor of epidemiology with Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta. "But it is, and always has been a policy across administrations, with the USDA, that this is how they handle infections like this among poultry. And as we've seen bird flu move [across] species, it becomes even more important to try to contain that infection in the flocks that it's in, so that we don't continue to see spread."

Now, major grocers have begun limiting egg purchases due to these shortages.

Look at the deceptive framing by even allegedly conservative Fox Business.

Via Fox Business (emphasis added):

Costco, Kroger and Whole Foods are among the growing list of grocers that are putting a purchasing limit on eggs as supply shortages persist. Companies started imposing limits on the product as the shortage caused by outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)*, or bird flu, persists, causing a frenzy among shoppers. Droves of viral videos have surfaced in recent weeks, showing shoppers stockpiling eggs. One video posted on TikTok claimed that an entire section of eggs at a Costco was gone in less than 10 minutes. Amazon-owned Whole Foods posted signs on its shelves notifying customers that customers can only buy three cartons of eggs at one time. "We are currently experiencing difficulty sourcing eggs that meet our strict animal welfare standards," a sign posted at one of its stores in New York City read.

*It wasn’t bird flu that killed hundreds of millions of chickens — it was the Public Health™ response to the alleged bird flu positives (scared up through inaccurate and often fraudulent PCR testing). This is the exact same scam they ran with COVID: lock everyone down, destroy the economy and society, and blame a virus instead of draconian government policy.

