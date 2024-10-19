Transgender Duo ‘Makes History’ on Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

Every week, we are exhorted by our neoliberal overlords to clap like seals at the latest stunning and brave “first” by some pioneering transgender.

In reality, what these feats usually amount to is a gentleman applying womanface and going what hundreds if not billions of fronthole women have done before him — in this case, performing an affected and deeply unnatural walk in underwear for the gratification of strangers and weird fashion reporters.

Advertisement

Related: Biden's Transgender Czar Threatens Child Suicide If He Can't Trans Them

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

Models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio made history Tuesday night as the first openly transgender women to strut down the runway during one of Victoria’s Secret’s iconic fashion shows. The duo donned their wings as they joined the likes of VS favorites Tyra Banks, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Adriana Lima at the show in New York City. Cosani, who is repped by IMG Models, has become one of the most sought-after faces in the fashion scene in recent seasons. She gushed about her experience in an Instagram post Wednesday morning… Sampaio commended Victoria’s Secret for its inclusivity ahead of her time in the spotlight, telling People: “This moment is one I will cherish for a lifetime.” “Today, the Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway,” the Brazilian model told People.

Frankly, I never found Victoria’s Secret models attractive anyway, so the alphabet people can have the whole scene.

Related: Watch: Karen Hits Social Justice™ Talking Point Mother Lode in 1:29

Whatever these models look like with the 12-year-old bodies devoid of any curves, it’s not legacy women; most of them look like characters from the Capitol out of the Hunger Games.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Which makes sense, because the gay mafia notoriously enjoys a stranglehold on the fashion industry, and, not finding women’s aesthetics alluring by nature, they prefer models without any conventionally feminine features like large busts or curvy hips.

Advertisement

But three cheers for these brave and stunning feminist icons, or whatever.

Editor’s note: As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google censorship of PJ Media is out of control.

Even while diligently avoiding use of that verboten and endearing term for transgenders that rhymes with “uncanny,” this article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hatespeech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP membership