‘Gay Virus’ Monkeypox Makes Historic Comeback as WHO Announces New Public Health™ Crisis

Via Health Policy Watch (emphasis added):

A surge in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spilled over to neighbouring countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider declaring a new international emergency as several nations report their first-ever cases of the virus. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday he will convene an emergency committee “as soon as possible” to advise on whether the current mpox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern – the WHO’s highest level of alarm. “In light of the spread of mpox outside DRC and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an emergency committee under the International Health Regulations,” Tedros said at a press briefing in Geneva. The potential declaration comes just over a year after WHO ended the previous global health emergency for mpox in May 2023. The earlier crisis, declared in July 2022, stemmed from a worldwide outbreak mainly affecting men who have sex with men*. About 90,000 cases and 140 deaths were reported across 111 countries during that emergency.

*Otherwise known as “gays.”

Barring The Science™ engineering a new strain that infects a broader swathe of the population and does it through aerosol, how much traction they’re going to get with this budding new pandemic is unclear.

What’s the impetus for the new so-called “emergency”?

CHD cuts to the case.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

The WHO uses the Emergency Use Listing process to help member states that haven’t already authorized unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and tests speed up their processes for authorizing them. During the COVID-19 pandemic Emergency Use Listing was a key mechanism used by member states without structures for granting emergency use authorization to drugs to authorize and distribute the vaccines, working together with the WHO, Gavi and UNICEF, Unlimited Hangout’s Max Jones reported. Tedros said the Emergency Use Listing helps those same partners procure vaccines for distribution, and that countries like Japan, the U.S. and the European Union are supporting the effort through donations.

