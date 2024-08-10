‘Gay Virus’ Monkeypox Makes Historic Comeback as WHO Announces New Public Health™ Crisis

Ben Bartee | 8:00 PM on August 10, 2024
Alain Jocard, Pool via AP

And it’s not even Pride™ Month anymore!

Via Health Policy Watch (emphasis added):

A surge in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spilled over to neighbouring countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider declaring a new international emergency as several nations report their first-ever cases of the virus.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday he will convene an emergency committee “as soon as possible” to advise on whether the current mpox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern – the WHO’s highest level of alarm. 

“In light of the spread of mpox outside DRC and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an emergency committee under the International Health Regulations,” Tedros said at a press briefing in Geneva.

The potential declaration comes just over a year after WHO ended the previous global health emergency for mpox in May 2023. The earlier crisis, declared in July 2022, stemmed from a worldwide outbreak mainly affecting men who have sex with men*. About 90,000 cases and 140 deaths were reported across 111 countries during that emergency.

Advertisement

*Otherwise known as “gays.”

Barring The Science™ engineering a new strain that infects a broader swathe of the population and does it through aerosol, how much traction they’re going to get with this budding new pandemic is unclear.

Related'Supercharged Monkeypox': House Republicans Charge NIH With Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

What’s the impetus for the new so-called “emergency”?

CHD cuts to the case.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

The WHO uses the Emergency Use Listing process to help member states that haven’t already authorized unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and tests speed up their processes for authorizing them.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Emergency Use Listing was a key mechanism used by member states without structures for granting emergency use authorization to drugs to authorize and distribute the vaccines, working together with the WHO, Gavi and UNICEF, Unlimited Hangout’s Max Jones reported.

Tedros said the Emergency Use Listing helps those same partners procure vaccines for distribution, and that countries like Japan, the U.S. and the European Union are supporting the effort through donations.

Editor’s note: This article is guaranteed to be demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ media, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.

Advertisement

 

Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: COVID-19

Recommended

Islam and the Future of the West David Solway
Now Even the New York Times Wants Biden to Resign Robert Spencer
Even Walz's Former Chaplain Is Speaking Out Against Him Grayson Bakich
Trump Campaign Confirms Hack of Sensitive Docs Catherine Salgado
Newly Released Vegas Police Tapes Suggest Biden Had a Lot More Than a Mild Sniffle Paula Bolyard
The Disastrous Rollout of Tim Walz Ends With Humiliating Admission by Harris Campaign Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
UK Prepares to Go Full Fascist in Crackdown on Internet
Free Speech Loss: Government, Facebook Win ‘Anti-Vaccine’ Censorship Lawsuit
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ashley McCully - Replay
Advertisement