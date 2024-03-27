FDA Concedes COVID Shots Trigger Baby Seizures, Re-Recommends Them Anyway

The United States Food and Drug Administration — sacred member of the Holy Trinity at the Pinnacle of The Science™ next to the NIH and CDC — dropped, quietly, a recent bombshell report on the effects of COVID-19 shots on babies as young as two years old.

Via U.S. FDA (emphasis added):

In this self-controlled case series that included participants aged 2-5 years from three commercial insurance databases, the incidence rate ratio of febrile seizures was significantly elevated in the 0-1 days following mRNA-1273 administration. Absolute risk was small…

The incidence of febrile seizures was elevated immediately following vaccination with the monovalent mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 2-5 years.

Despite these findings, in the same document, the FDA goes out of its way to reiterate its commitment to baby injections because the “safety profile” “remains favorable”:

Based on the current body of evidence, the safety profile of monovalent mRNA vaccines remains favorable for use in young children.

This recommendation comes in spite of the fact, established now without dispute for years, that children are at a statistically non-existent risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

Via BBC, way back in August 2021:

Researchers estimate that 25 deaths in a population of some 12 million children in England gives a broad, overall mortality rate of 2 per million children.

As a percentage, two deaths per million children comes in at a 0.0002% death rate.

Yet the injection agenda continues unabated, with full immunity granted to the manufacturers of these products, so parents of babies who seize and possibly die have no legal recourse as they would in literally any other context.

Via CNBC:

If you experience severe side effects after getting a Covid vaccine, lawyers tell CNBC there is basically no one to blame in a U.S. court of law. The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines. "It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed," said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. "Pharmaceutical companies typically aren't offered much liability protection under the law."

Carte blanche immunity to multinational corporations to trigger unlimited baby seizures is how we best Respect the Science™.

