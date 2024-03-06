WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Loses Her Mind, Goes Full Karen When Pressed on Biden Notecard Addiction

Methinks thou dost protest too much!

How quickly come out the catty “let me speak to your manager” Karen vibes.

This is, by the way, almost certainly not hyperbole; immediately following the conclusion of this theater performance, Karine very likely spoke to the editor of the disobedient journo tool who dared to broach the topic of the emperor’s nakedness.

Via The White House:

Q Yeah. And one more, if I may. The President, I noticed, had — had notecards la- — at the border when he was doing his briefing there. He also had notecards last Friday with the Italian Prime Minister. Why does the President rely so heavily on notecards?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re upset because the President has notecards? You’re —



Q I’m not upset. I’m asking you why.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re asking me a question about the President having notecards?



Q I’m asking why does he rely so heavily?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The President, who has had a — probably one of the most successful first three years of an adm- –administration than any modern-day president — he’s done more in the first three years than most presidents who had two terms. You’re asking me about notecards? I don’t think that’s —

At this point, another reporter jumps into the fray — in a very rare moment of actual pressure applied to one of these propagandists to directly answer a question after misdirecting and stonewalling, as they literally do with every single question posed (some more tactfully than others, KJP being the worst press secretary in recorded human history).

Q Can you answer —



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I don’t think —



Q — his question?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Wait. I’m —



Q I’m asking you why he — why he relies so heavily.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not speaking to you right now, James. I’m talking to — I’m talking to your friend over here, Ed. So, thank you so much — but thank you so much for interjecting.



Go ahead, Ed.



Q I was just asking why he relies so heavily on notecards.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I think what’s important here and what the American people care about is how this President is delivering for — for them. And that’s what he’s doing. And that’s what’s the most important thing here.

The entire cringe exchange — which begins at 45:20 — is worth watching, if for no other reason than to appreciate how flimsy the house of cards is that a simple question about the demented president’s notecard addiction could induce such a meltdown at the podium.



