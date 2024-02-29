HIV+, Trans-Identified Man Breastfeeds Baby, Canadian Government Assists

Is this peak dystopia?

Somehow I doubt it, although it’s hard to imagine how much more dystopian — and in what yet-unimagined ways — things can get.

Let’s not underestimate the depravity of the Social Justice™ left — especially north of the border.

Advertisement

Related: SHOCK Statistic: 4.1% of Deaths in Canada Due to Government Euthanasia (MAID)

Here we go with a full test of your gag reflex, dear reader.

Via The Post Millennial (emphasis added):

An HIV positive, trans-identifying biological male has claimed he is "breastfeeding" his baby with the assistance of Canadian medical clinics. Murray Pearson, 52, began transitioning in 2022, and has been taking a number of drugs to develop "boobs" he alleges are capable of lactating. According to Reduxx, Pearson, who goes by "Margie Fancypants" online, first shared the image of him with his then 9-month-old baby at the Goldfarb Breastfeeding Clinic in Montreal on Reddit in November, declaring December 7 "Milk Day." "I cannot wait to connect through feeding," Pearson told the other members of r/TransLater, a forum for males who transitioned later in life. "This is a wish I have had for decades." He went on to explain that learning he could "nurse" his baby "lit a fire" in him," and that he has gone from having "lean pectoral muscle in March to full B-cops now and growing fast."

Advertisement

Trans, HIV-positive male "breastfeeds" infant with help of Canadian medical clinicshttps://t.co/hSAybsdDuxhttps://t.co/hSAybsdDux — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 26, 2024

Dovetailing with this horrific story, we have the news we were treated to last week courtesy of British state medical authorities that women’s breast milk is not appreciably superior to men’s breast milk.

Yes, you read that right, ladies and gentlemen.

Milt Harris covered that one for PJ Media (emphasis added):

The Telegraph reported that a leaked letter from a University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust medical director claimed that milk produced by trans women, with the help of drugs, is “comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby”… It created what it called the “first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people.” The letter went on to convey certain guidelines that allow trans women to produce milk through “induced lactation.” They must take the hormone progesterone to develop milk-producing glands. Other drugs, such as domperidone, which is given to biological women who are having difficulty breastfeeding, are needed to help stimulate the production of prolactin, another hormone that signals the body to produce breast milk.

Advertisement

Editor’s note: This article is guaranteed to be demonetized by Google, as all articles remotely critical of transgenderism and its social and political consequences are.

If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer at PJ media, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your annual membership. Click here to sign up. Thank you for your support.