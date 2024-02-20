Red Cross Tacitly Concedes Blood of COVID Vax-Injected Is Tainted

“There’s nothing wrong with the blood of the vaxxed” has been the standard line from the Public Health™ authorities for years now. Claims to the contrary have been derided as conspiracy theory.

Via Very Well Health (emphasis added):

Health professionals want to assure the public that it is safe to donate blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, it's strongly encouraged, especially during the summer months when blood donation tends to be low. The American Red Cross reports that a donor’s immune response to the vaccine will not be disrupted by giving blood and does not reduce the antibody protection against the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, it's OK to donate blood with antibodies from the vaccine. The Red Cross also says that receiving a blood transfusion from someone who has had the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. “It is possible that a donor’s antibody developed in response to the vaccine could be passively transferred via transfusion," Pampee Young, MD, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, tells Verywell. “However, they would constitute a very minor amount of passively-transferred antibody in comparison to the recipient’s overall levels of antibodies.”… You are eligible to donate blood anytime after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. As long as you are feeling healthy and well, there is no wait time necessary between the shot and blood donation.

How curious then, that the Red Cross is not only screening applicants for their vax status but also requiring them to undergo additional scrutiny if they self-report COVID vaccination: “Have you EVER had a Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine? If you answer YES to the question, please call 1-800-RED CROSS… before coming in to donate to determine if this will affect your eligibility.”

🚨The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid vaccine



If you answer Yes, they want you to call ahead to see if you’re still eligible



I thought the vax was “safe and effective”?



What info are they hiding from us? pic.twitter.com/xmEIaHE2gN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 20, 2024

