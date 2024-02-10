Cringe New Anthony Fauci Memoir to Hit Shelves

COVID is the grift that keeps on grifting for Public Health™ commissar Anthony Fauci.

All of the hundreds of millions of dollars he has collected for himself and his NIH colleagues in “royalties” (kickbacks) as payment for his service to the pharmaceutical industry and the relentless, vomitous praise from the liberal ruling class apparently isn’t enough for his bank account and ego.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a memoir coming out in June, a look back at his long career as an infectious disease expert and the many outbreaks he contended with, from HIV/AIDS to the COVID-19 pandemic that made him famous. Viking announced Thursday that Fauci’s “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service” will be published in June 18. “I hope that this memoir will serve as a personalized document for the reader to understand better the daunting challenges that we have faced in public health over the past 40 years,” Fauci said in a statement released Thursday by Viking. “I would also like to inspire younger individuals in particular to consider careers in public health and public service.” Fauci, 83, was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health for nearly 40 years, and was President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor until his retirement, in 2022. Fauci served under seven presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan, but he is best known for his time during Donald Trump’s administration, when he and the White House often clashed over how to respond to the coronavirus.

Indeed, as the AP notes, Anthony Fauci is the epitome of the Swamp creature who runs the permanent administrative state, irrespective of who the president is or which party he belongs to.

Fauci’s COVID malfeasance is now legendary among informed segments of the population like PJ Media readers. What is lesser-known is his malfeasance related to the Public Health™ response that he directed to combat HIV/AIDS back in the 1980s. It is chronicled extensively in RFK Jr’s “The Real Anthony Fauci," which I would highly recommend and the only biography of Fauci likely worth reading.

