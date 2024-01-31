WATCH: ‘Patriot Front’ Masked Militia Hits New York For Day-Trip

A band of truly terrifying, masked, alleged Nazis in khakis, a solid two or three-dozen strong, hit New York for a field trip, wont as they are to show up in random locations for a brisk terror-walk and then disappear until their next appearance.

If you watch the video in its entirety, you will come away with the unshakable impression that what you just watched was much more like a kindergarten field trip to New York from some suburb like Hoboken than a march of dangerous insurrectionists on the verge of capturing an American city and running a genocide against Persons of Color™ or whatever the implication is meant to be.

At around 4:00, for instance, one of the group’s handlers directs the masked alleged Nazis to orderly navigate the subway system gates in a single-file line in a scene reminiscent of the richest productions of satire like Monty Python.

Adept PJ Media Editor Paula Bolyard frowns upon, as a matter of policy, speculating on government psyops affirmatively without solid evidence. So, suffice it to merely declare that I do not entirely buy the authenticity of this domestic terrorist brigade, given its behavior and given the incentives for the Deep State to promulgate Nazis far and wide in its war on “domestic terror.”

For what it’s worth, Elon Musk doesn’t appear to buy the narrative either.

Via Forbes:

Patriot Front, a white supremacist group with members across the U.S., marched in New York on Saturday, according to several videos posted to social media. That march caused many X users to insist, without evidence, that Patriot Front is actually a fake group started by the FBI to stir unrest in the country. X owner Elon Musk even joined in on the conspiracy theory speculation, suggesting a photo showing Patriot Front members getting arrested in 2022 was somehow suspicious. “This does seem odd. Why no mask removal after arrest?” Musk tweeted on Saturday in response to an X user called Champagne Joshi. Joshi referred to the hate group as “Fed Front,” asking in a tweet, “How many times have you seen a group of masked men dressed exactly the same, handcuffed with not one masked pulled off to reveal their identity? This is aimed at gullible libtards who want to believe these are ‘white nationalists’ bc it affirms their worldview and it’s an election year. But there’s no evidence that Patriot Front is anything but a white supremacist organization, as defined by the ADL.

The last paragraph there illustrates a major problem: outlets like Forbes, with all of the resources for boots-on-the-ground investigations at their disposal not available to independent media, are never going to bother to do any serious investigating of Patriot Front, instead simply repeating the talking point that “there’s no evidence” it’s not what the ADL says it is. There’s only evidence when an institution with the resources to pull it off devotes itself to discovering any.