WATCH: Maine Secretary of State Cries About Death Threats

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows — the unelected bureaucrat who unilaterally decided to subvert the democratic process and deny hundreds of thousands of Mainers the opportunity to vote for whom they want — might be a villain to anyone with any sense of moral decency.

But she’s a downright folk hero over at MSNBC.

Via MSNBC:

Maine became the second state to disqualify Donald Trump from the ballot after Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Thursday deemed him ineligible to stand for office. The decision has exposed Bellows to threats of impeachment by Republicans in the state and, following a now-predictable pattern, threats against her and her staff. The Associated Press reported on Friday that Republican state Rep. John Andrews has written to the Maine Revisor’s Office to initiate impeachment proceedings against Bellows, a Democrat. Andrews, who is a member of the Maine Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, which oversees Bellows’ office and state elections, accused her of making a partisan decision “so that she can jockey for position in the 2026 Democrat Primary for Governor.” Bellows said that she and her staff have also received threats in the wake of the Thursday decision. In a move that experts have said encourages threats against his targets, Trump posted a link on Truth Social to Bellows’ government bio*. “Those threatening communications are truly unacceptable,” Bellows told CNN on Friday. “I certainly worry about the safety of people that I love, people around me, and people who are charged with protecting me and working alongside me.” Bellows is experiencing this backlash in part because the legal theory behind these 14th Amendment challenges has simply never been tested against a presidential candidate before now, let alone decided on by a single official. And as secretary of state, Bellows is selected by the Maine Legislature, which Democrats control — further fueling accusations of bias in the current hyperpartisan state of politics.

*Bellows has previously described posting links to her official government office as “doxing,” which it is not. This is publicly available information.

Here she is crying to Democrat operative cosplaying as a journalist, Symone Sanders, about the persecution she has endured for upending the democratic process.

Imagine the hubris to literally suspend democracy — actual democracy, not Democracy™ — outside of legitimate authority, as a non-elected technocrat, and then have the audacity to assume the role of put-upon victim while simultaneously basking in the limelight as a #Resistance hero.

This is really sick stuff, but sadly a perfect microcosm of the state of affairs in American politics.