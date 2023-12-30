The Good Men Project’ Denounces Whites as Racist For Being Anti-Racist

The Good Men Project — advancing “the conversations no one else is having” that, actually, everyone in corporate state media and academia is having, namely that white men are irredeemably evil and must be propagandized into submission — recently published a carcinogenic Social Justice™ diatribe (a sort of “Mein Kampf” for Persons of Color™) titled “6 Ways Well-Intentioned People Whitesplain Racism (And Why They Need to Stop).”

Here we go with #1, via The Good Men Project:

For many people, it’s tempting to speak up when you encounter a fact you believe is wrong. Correcting someone seems pretty straight forward – so does it really relate to racism? In certain cases, it does. And if you’re a white person talking with a person of color about racism, it’s best to keep this possibility in mind. Because of white supremacy, many white people – especially white men, who are also influenced by patriarchy – have been conditioned to speak over other people and dominate spaces. This begins as early as elementary school, when white and male students get more positive encouragement like being called on more often, even when they’re not raising their hands. If you’re used to being affirmed for sharing your thoughts, you might feel entitled to share them even when – no offense – you have no idea what you’re talking about. And then you might do one of the most irritating forms of whitesplaining – assuming a person of color just doesn’t understand what’s going on. I’ve experienced this too many times when white folks believe they know more about what I’ve been through than I do – through secondhand information or just their own wild guesses.

I looked up the author of this screed, Maisha Z. Johnson, and you’ll be shocked to learn that she’s not white. The enormous, aggressive afro was the giveaway.

So the question must be asked: is Maisha colorsplaining, given that she’s condescending to white men about whitesplaining? Methinks there might be a double standard here.

You will learn very quickly, if you haven’t already, that you can’t win with these people. If you adopt their “antiracism” stuff, then try to practice it, they’ll accuse you of being a “White Savior” or whatever. If you reject it, then obviously you’re a domestic terrorist and you’ll end up on a DHS watchlist.

It’s a carnival game with hucksters more shameless than the most unscrupulous carnie; the only way to win is not to play.