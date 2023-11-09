Trump Floats Tucker Carlson as Potential Running Mate

On a podcast yesterday, Trump hinted that he may be interested in bringing in Tucker Carlson as his VP pick.

Via The Hill:

Former President Trump says he’d consider Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate in 2024. “I like Tucker a lot; I guess I would,” Trump said during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” this week. “I think I’d say I would, because he’s got great common sense.” “You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative — it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall, because walls work,” he said.

Advertisement

This would be the best pick Trump could possibly make. Tucker Carlson is immensely popular within not just the Republican base but with independent and even Democrats.

Via The Wrap (emphasis added):

There is an entire cottage industry within media dedicated to disseminating Tucker Carlson’s nightly Fox News musings to presumably liberal audiences who may not be tuning in to hear what the leading conservative voice is telling his large following. But recent data from Nielsen MRI Fusion suggests those nightly dispatches may not be necessary: In October, the most recent month for which data is available, Carlson’s 9 p.m. ET program was the top cable news show among Democrats in the advertiser-coveted age range of 25-54… Carlson was top among Democrats in the demo across all of cable news [in October 2021] and ranked third place among Dems in total viewership, too. Of the top four programs among Democrats in total viewers, Fox News had three: “The Five,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity.” The top spot in total viewers went to MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Carlson is popular across the ideological spectrum because, in stark contrast to his former colleague and lifelong Republican hack Sean Hannity, he does not lie for partisan gain.

Related: Vivek Ramaswamy Dominates Sean Hannity in Interview

Furthermore, Carlson has an understanding how of the DC Swamp works that Trump is apparently uninteresting in developing or incapable of developing. Trump’s gift is his political instincts and showmanship; he knows how to play to a crowd, as evidenced by his highly entertaining and widely attended rallies. What he lacks is a detailed understanding of the forces he is up against.

Advertisement

Tucker Carlson does understand them, being himself a product of the political establishment and having worked in mainstream political media for decades. He would be an invaluable right-hand man in terms of developing a viable strategy to undermine the Deep State, which is one of Trump’s stated aims, rather than merely handing out red meat at rallies. This is also the potential value of including RFK Jr. in Trump’s cabinet.

Unfortunately, this is mostly electoral fantasy on my part, as Carlson has repeatedly and explicitly denied that he has any ambitions for holding elected office.