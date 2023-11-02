Palace Melodrama: The New York Post vs. White House Diversity Hire KJP, Round II

The New York Post vs. Karine feud continues.

Via Mediaite:

The White House Press Secretary turned on her heel and left the podium with her usual, “All right, thanks, everybody,” as Nelson vociferously protested that she overlooked him — a complaint he’s made before. “It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” Nelson scolded while Jean-Pierre slipped out of the briefing room. Nelson’s attempt to win Jean-Pierre’s attention paled in comparison to nearly three weeks ago when he erupted at her. “You haven’t called on me in two seasons, Karine,” Nelson claimed on Oct. 11. “I’m not calling on you today,” she replied before pointing at another reporter and telling them to “go ahead.” “You should be ashamed of that!” Nelson exclaimed, adding, “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media! It’s blacklisting one of the nation’s largest and most-read newspapers, Karine. That shows contempt for a free and independent press!”

I must come firmly down on the side of the New York Post in this matter, as a loosely defined member of the press myself and a fan of government accountability.

But, truth be told, Karine Jean-Pierre is pathologically incapable of offering any answer, no matter the question, that is not pre-written for her in her stupid grade school notebook – and she barely manages to do that. She struggles with super-basic subject-verb agreement, which is painfully obvious when one watches her sad performances.

As such, the New York Post, even being nominally on the right, at least arguably, getting a question in at these theater productions probably wouldn’t make an iota of difference in the grand scheme of things.

The best one could do is to ask a question that Karine is so unprepared for and that confuses her so badly as she scrambles to find the proper pre-written response in her notebook, that one might be able to pry some truth from her lips in her momentary distraction while she flails on the stage.

Alas, the vast majority of so-called reporters allowed in the room appear either unwilling or unable to really put her on the spot in that manner, and so all we get is the canned lines that literally mean nothing.

KJP could appear on stage, disrobe, and perform a scatological reading of the tea leaves, as it were, and the reporters would leave the set with the exact same amount of new information that they currently do.