Plato thinks philosopher-kings should be the rulers, because they have enough self-awareness and insight into human nature to make laws that benefit their subjects, and many of his ideas could be reused for voter fraud and RINO themes, as relating to the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act.

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Being curious

Plato thought philosophers should be the rulers because they have "a thirst for knowledge," and he considered them "the most curious, benevolent, just, kind, and altruistic in a society." That makes sense because curiosity drives one to learn as much as possible about the current political situation (to make laws), past history (as precedent/historical basis for laws), and to reflect on human nature (to solve problems with others or oneself). Benevolence, altruism, and kindness are the foundational concepts to justness, as well.

Because they questioned authority in thought-provoking ways, philosophers were "a thorn in the side of the administration." That was another reason why Plato thought philosophers should be the rulers. The SAVE Act would question and change the voting system, based on a philosophy of documentation to be sure a citizen was filling out the ballots.

Far from using sound philosophy to understand the essence of laws and legislation as Plato would do, RINOs use their authority for ideals that may harm America and do not question their own policies, and voter fraud has robbed equipped candidates of the ability to impact the trajectory of America by illegally altering or conveniently "losing" ballots. These errors yielded no benefit to people; four RINO senators had voted against the SAVE Act and two RINO governors wrote an op-ed against it.

Missing some of Plato's recommended curiosity, the RINO figureheads ignored what the SAVE Act does: the act does not require a passport for people without one, according to the White House website. It requires simply a picture ID and birth certificate, and that ballots must be paper at all times.

Importance of meritocracy

Meritocracy is the ideal government for Plato because it is based on merit. Therefore, philosopher-kings would go into office more from what they knew instead of specific political or social high connections (i.e. wealthy friends) who paid for them to be there. The conservative ideal includes this meritocracy; this meritocracy should be used again with knowledge exams and litmus tests on how a candidate might change possible corruption.

However, Plato's ideal is not 100 percent correct, because people might know a lot but be corrupt and reveal themselves as such after some time in office. Multiple RINOs have appeared in office through these wealthy connections, and they sadly revealed their corruption over time. Plus, on September 23, a knowledgeable USPS worker caused ballots meant for Utah's primary state election to become advantageously "missing."

Yet the SAVE Act and similar improved voter security measures, such as ballots being paper-only, reflect Plato's philosophy by ensuring only those with merit — true knowledge of our nation's laws and citizenship investment in America — will affect our country's future. America was created for this meritocracy.

Illusions

In the Cave Allegory, Plato delves into intellectual discovery as "the journey upwards" out of the prison cell. The prisoners are trapped in a cave and, after an entirely too long time in jail, believe that the shadows of puppets passing by are in fact real creatures. They have not experienced enough forms of intellectual discovery to make them recognize the fallacy.

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When they walk out of the prison cell and exercise their eyesight, they will begin to recognize that the shadows, or unsound policies, are only illusions. Spurious votes are shadowy illusions that do not truly contribute to an election, therefore, President Donald Trump aimed to bring back SAVE "citizenship checks" on September 25 to be sure people had true loyalty to America before voting. Some Republicans, including four senators, did oppose the SAVE Act.

Plato was using the Cave Allegory to say that only people who have made that intellectual advancement should be eligible to be kings. Philosopher-kings have to promote their own intellectual growth before they can rule rightly. That was why Plato said that philosopher-kings first needed to be curious — to understand law and history to defend against RINO corruptions of law and protect against voter fraud.

Recommended: America 250: Four Forms of Government – PJ Media

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