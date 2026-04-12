The Left’s Desperate War on Turning Point USA and Free Thought

Why would you do that?

One unknown student at the University of California, Berkeley, intentionally threw coffee on flyers for a Turning Point USA event with pro-life host Lila Rose, who is also affiliated with the Live Action group.

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The most shocking part was that the student sarcastically said, “Wow, I’m interested in hearing more about this event,” and then stealthily and purposely spilled coffee, turning the posters into a liquid-damaged, illegible puddle.

He or she pretended to be interested, perhaps just to be rude, make Turning Point look bad, or even to make the TPUSA volunteers handing out materials at a booth not suspect the student’s intentions, allowing them to get close to the Lila Rose promotional items.

Notably, the UC Berkeley Turning Point USA chapter has apparently turned the other cheek regarding the student who ruined their work.

Class of ’26, I know you worked hard, but no live graduation ceremony speeches at NYU for you because some kid ad-libbed.

Students cannot speak live during graduation ceremonies at New York University because of recent rules added after one peer ad-libbed and talked about off-topic and inappropriate content and, according to Campus Reform comments, ruined the experience for everyone else.

Unfortunately, starting this spring, the more standard students using tribute speeches to celebrate their graduation have now been compelled to record their content beforehand and wait for it to be approved by staff who work in the graduation department.

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Live speeches from the Class of 2026 at NYU are now seen as something that could become rude or disruptive to the audience, like talking or texting in a movie theater.

An intolerant professor comes crawling back and cries, “But my Constitutional rights!”

At the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, an anthropology professor who was fired after tweeting comments that appeared to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death has now come crawling back, desperately seeking to be rehired.

Eager to regain her prestigious academic position and status, she has filed a lawsuit claiming her Constitutional rights were violated. She insists her commentary on Kirk was protected speech.

That argument quickly falls apart. Kirk was completely innocent. Her tweets strongly implied he deserved a painful death simply because he disagreed with certain ideologies. She directed social media humiliation at Kirk’s surviving family and posted content that could have incited others to wish him dead — or worse. Someone reading her words might have felt encouraged to act on the veiled threats against Kirk or his loved ones.

The Constitution protects criticism of public figures and the government, but this professor abused that privilege and abandoned basic common sense. As Campus Reform noted, “the university’s interest in campus safety outweighed her claim to protected speech at that stage.”

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By sharp contrast, President Donald Trump tweeted a straight-to-the-point and civil “Good riddance” to Robert Mueller — but only in retrospect, after Mueller had already passed away. Trump never verbally attacked Mueller while he was still alive. It was Mueller who attacked Trump.

Charlie Kirk dropped out of college to work on Turning Point USA as the scammy parts of higher education unraveled before his eyes. Yet he is likely still rolling in his grave at the sight of grown professors harassing those with alternative ideas.

Draw a big red X on people teaching different perspectives.

Some students drew a big red X on Chloe Cole’s face on flyers advertising her speaking event at Northern Arizona University. The students actively discouraged others from listening to Cole’s and Turning Point USA’s side of the story and labeled her a “grifter.”

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