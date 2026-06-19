America at 250: Supporting Israel Is Supporting Our Nation’s Foundations

As Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, we have an opportunity to reflect on more than our history. We have an opportunity to remember the values that made America possible.

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For me, those values are inseparable from the Judeo-Christian principles that shaped our founders and influenced the development of our nation. The concepts of liberty, human dignity, justice, and moral responsibility did not emerge in a vacuum. They were deeply influenced by a biblical worldview that has guided generations of Americans.

Our American system of government is rooted in truths that God spoke to the Jewish people more than 2,500 years ago. Our three branches of government were inspired by the prophet Isaiah, who wrote that “the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king” (Isaiah 33:22). The laws that govern our nation are informed by the Old Testament and the 10 Commandments. When we look at the back of a one-dollar bill and see the motto, “In God We Trust,” which God are we trusting? We are trusting the God who appeared to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

Our founding principles are one more reason to support Israel.

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As vice president of the Young Leadership affinity group for the Washington, D.C., chapter of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), I have witnessed firsthand the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who defend Israel. Following the October 7 terrorist attacks, I traveled to Israel and met soldiers, families, and communities whose lives were forever changed. What stood out most was not only their resilience but also their commitment to defending freedom while maintaining a strong moral framework under incredibly difficult circumstances.

Support for Israel should not be viewed solely through a political lens. It should be rooted in faith, history, and a recognition of the unique role the Jewish people have played in shaping the values that we as Americans cherish today. Their values are the values that guided our nation’s founders.

Unfortunately, younger generations are increasingly disconnected from those foundations. Recent research shows that only 29% of evangelicals under 35 believe the Jewish people are God’s chosen people. That statistic should concern anyone who values the historical and biblical roots of our nation.

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Let us recommit ourselves to the principles that have sustained our republic. Principles that began with the ancestors of our Jewish neighbors and friends. As we have supported Israel, we have thrived as a nation. Will we continue to stand by Israel as a strong ally, supporting the people whom God has already promised to be with until the end of time?

As we mark 250 years of American freedom, let us stand with our Jewish neighbors and with our ally, Israel, honor our moral foundations that come from our God who made them His chosen people, and remember that freedom survives only when each generation chooses to stand up and preserve it.

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