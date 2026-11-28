PJ Media Video

Thanksgiving Is As American As the Fourth of July

Who’s missing from the Thanksgiving table? Larry O’Connor and American Potential Podcast host David From talk about why Americans give thanks in hard times and what it means to spend the holiday far from home in uniform. David shares the story of Iowa artist and state representative Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, whose Freedom Rock murals took on a deeply personal meaning when a Gold Star family asked him to mix their son’s ashes into the paint. They also talk about Army veteran Haley Dunkin, who found a new purpose after leaving the military by helping fellow veterans get the care they earned.