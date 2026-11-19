Larry

It's Time to Choose Your Fighter

Zohran Mamdani announces he’s disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and outlines a civilian protest-response division without weapons or arrest powers. NYPD detectives push back—and Marco Rubio offers a sharply different vision of government, sovereignty and America’s future. Larry O’Connor breaks down Rubio’s forceful Federalist Society remarks, the Trump influence his critics warned about, and Ro Khanna’s call to abolish ICE while backing citizenship for undocumented immigrants who “live by our rules.” Two paths. One country. Choose your fighter.