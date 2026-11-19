Larry

Democrats Have a Jesus Problem

MS NOW and The Atlantic are celebrating a Christian revival in Democratic politics—but what kind of Christianity are they celebrating? James Talarico’s comments about God, gender, immigration and abortion, Adam Hamilton’s teachings on salvation and climate, and an undercover Townhall video from Hamilton’s church raise questions that deserve more than a flattering cable news segment. Larry O’Connor examines the clips, challenges the media’s treatment of conservative versus progressive Christians, and asks the central question: Is faith shaping these politicians’ beliefs, or are their politics reshaping their faith?