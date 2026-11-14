Townhall Video

Johnson's Message to Republicans: Don't Surrender American Values After Election Losses

U.S. House Speaker MIKE JOHNSON zeroes-in on radical DSA types about to assume office and warns Republicans that “now is not the time to be forlorn about the elections…we must dig in and stand our ground on American values.” Meantime, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) says the last days of the current session is the final opportunity to confirm President DONALD J. TRUMP’s conservative nominees to District Courts and to fund the Defense Authorization Bill; he also digs into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, declaring “nobody is more responsible for death today than Vladimir Putin.” Iran-born Pastor SHAHRAM HADIAN raises the alarming comment by Senator-elect ABDUL EL-SAYAD that “Michigan is now the capital of Arab America.” TIM RICE—D.C. bureau chief for The Daily Wire—looks at Congressional leadership changes in both parties, and anticipates a staggering number of Democrats announcing their 2028 candidacies for President in 2028. And TONY PERKINS’ commentary reminds us that “One election does not fundamentally change America, and we must all do our part to pray and preserve our Republic.” All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel…sponsored by AARP.