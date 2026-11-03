Larry
Election Day Voting Problems Prompt RNC Response As Early Turnout Offers Clues in Key Races
On this full episode of LARRY with Larry O'Connor, Election Day begins with ballot-scanning problems in New York, flooding-related polling-place changes in Florida, and a brief Broward County system issue that election officials say is now FIXED! Larry breaks down what's happening, what's confirmed, and how officials and the RNC are responding.
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