FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Maybe Larry!

Here's the deal.

Larry O'Connor got back to our booking agent — that's Kruiser, BTW — earlier this week as a solid "maybe" for today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

But then he had all this traveling to do, and you know Larry, so that "maybe" is the last Kruiser heard from him before I had to go ahead and write the show promo.

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It can be a little frustrating, sure. But the nice part is that when you've known Larry as long as I have, you get to call him LOC.

Which is like AOC, only 11 letters slower.

Do with that what you will, and we'll see you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?