FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jennifer Rust

Something a little different this week for our Five O'Clock Somewhere VIPeeps.

First, we finally have Jennifer Rust back on the. So that's awesome.

Second, today is Juneteenth, and while that isn't even a word, it is a federal holiday.

Advertisement

So Producer Jim has the day off. Because that's just the way it is.

But are The Two Steves about to abandon you in your teenth of need?

Not just No, but HELL NO!

Which means we'll do today's show (and any aprés show) on Zoom.

Although One Steve might abandon you, because of family stuff I won't bore you with here, but I'll try my darnedest to be done in time for the late show start. Also, Florida Man Friday this week will be Florida Man Saturday or Maybe Sunday.

Hopefully I'll see you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.