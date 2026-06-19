FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jennifer Rust

Stephen Green | 7:45 AM on June 19, 2026

Something a little different this week for our Five O'Clock Somewhere VIPeeps.

First, we finally have Jennifer Rust back on the. So that's awesome.

Second, today is Juneteenth, and while that isn't even a word, it is a federal holiday.

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So Producer Jim has the day off. Because that's just the way it is.

But are The Two Steves about to abandon you in your teenth of need?

Not just No, but HELL NO!

Which means we'll do today's show (and any aprés show) on Zoom.

Although One Steve might abandon you, because of family stuff I won't bore you with here, but I'll try my darnedest to be done in time for the late show start. Also, Florida Man Friday this week will be Florida Man Saturday or Maybe Sunday.

Hopefully I'll see you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

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Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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