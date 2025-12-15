MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's just the boys and me here at Villa Verde while Melissa spends a few days visiting one of her oldest friends. Julie throws one of those Girls Only gift exchange parties every year, and Melissa never misses one.

It's tough, though — she texted me on Friday night to say, "I'M IN A ROOM FULL OF GIRLS."

She wasn't thrilled about that part.

Anyway, knock on wood because the house hasn't burned down in her absence. Although Sunday morning I found that one of Melissa's off-season clothes racks had collapsed, and Nate admitted that, yes, they were playing hide-n-seek (teenagers!) downstairs, but he swore he didn't know what might have happened.

Sheesh.

Also, my car seat and mirrors were all messed up on Sunday morning, and supposedly nobody left the house on Saturday.

I need a drink.

See you at the usual time. Hoist one with me?

