MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 6:30 AM on December 15, 2025

It's just the boys and me here at Villa Verde while Melissa spends a few days visiting one of her oldest friends. Julie throws one of those Girls Only gift exchange parties every year, and Melissa never misses one.

It's tough, though — she texted me on Friday night to say, "I'M IN A ROOM FULL OF GIRLS."

She wasn't thrilled about that part.

Anyway, knock on wood because the house hasn't burned down in her absence. Although Sunday morning I found that one of Melissa's off-season clothes racks had collapsed, and Nate admitted that, yes, they were playing hide-n-seek (teenagers!) downstairs, but he swore he didn't know what might have happened.

Sheesh.

Also, my car seat and mirrors were all messed up on Sunday morning, and supposedly nobody left the house on Saturday.

I need a drink.

See you at the usual time. Hoist one with me?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

