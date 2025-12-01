MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I woke up Friday morning still slightly drunk on Spanish brandy and sweating gravy.

And how was your Thanksgiving? Because mine was clearly awesome.

We'l catch up on all that and more at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, sharpish.

Advertisement

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for? Join today and get entered into a drawing for a lifetime VIP Platinum membership that includes a secret back-channel message board for chatting with all your favorite writers.

Or even with me.