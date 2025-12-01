MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 6:00 AM on December 01, 2025

I woke up Friday morning still slightly drunk on Spanish brandy and sweating gravy.

And how was your Thanksgiving? Because mine was clearly awesome. 

We'l catch up on all that and more at the usual time, 3 p.m. Eastern, sharpish. 

Advertisement

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for? Join today and get entered into a drawing for a lifetime VIP Platinum membership that includes a secret back-channel message board for chatting with all your favorite writers.

Or even with me.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Story of the Dem Who Texted with Epstein During Hearing Just Got a Lot More Sordid Robert Spencer
The Morning Briefing: The Biden Messes Are Deadly and Difficult to Get Rid Of Stephen Kruiser
Bessent Moves to Completely Cut Off Illegals From U.S. Financial System Catherine Salgado
Michelle Obama Has Produced the Most Important Book of the Century Robert Spencer
The Catholic Ministry of Michael Knowles Tim O'Brien
Guess What Turned Up in Costa Rica This Week? (Hint: Petro Probably Most Hurt) Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

‘Once, the Middle East Was Full of Jews.’ Then Arabs Eliminated Jewish Populations
City Raccoons Act Like Tenants Who Never Pay Rent
Could the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches Reunite?
Advertisement