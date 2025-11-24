MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on November 24, 2025

Happy Pre-Thanksgiving — on the final 5OS before the Christmas season kicks off on Black Friday.

As always, barring some unexpected emergency like that time our dishwasher died on Thanksgiving night during the FIRST load, Melissa and I won't leave the house. There's nothing out there but sales on things we can get online for about the same price, and some parking lots filled with aggressive drivers whose situational awareness dropped into the negative the moment they started their cars.

Advertisement

I'm not a cynic; I'm just paying attention.

Stay home. Stay safe. Put gravy on everything.

See you at the usual time.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Keeping It Weird Until the End Stephen Kruiser
The New Definition of Blackness: When Race Stops Meaning Race Jamie K. Wilson
Jay Leno Drops a Truth Bomb on Comedy Matt Margolis
Oregon Principal Rants About ICE to School Board, Reveals She Ditched Years of History Classes Victoria Taft
Scott Adams Drops a Trump Story You Won’t Forget Matt Margolis
The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances
What Is an American? The Meaning of Our National Identity Is Under Attack
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement