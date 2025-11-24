MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Happy Pre-Thanksgiving — on the final 5OS before the Christmas season kicks off on Black Friday.

As always, barring some unexpected emergency like that time our dishwasher died on Thanksgiving night during the FIRST load, Melissa and I won't leave the house. There's nothing out there but sales on things we can get online for about the same price, and some parking lots filled with aggressive drivers whose situational awareness dropped into the negative the moment they started their cars.

I'm not a cynic; I'm just paying attention.

Stay home. Stay safe. Put gravy on everything.

See you at the usual time.

