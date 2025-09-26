FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jamie K Wilson

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on September 26, 2025

You've read her reports. You've engaged with her in the comments right here at Five O'Clock Somewhere.

But today Jamie K. Wilson makes her first-ever — and hopefully not last-ever, unless you guys do something to scare her off — special guest appearance.

Yes, she knows all about the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

What do you think convinced her to show up? It certainly wasn't our winning personalities.

See you then. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005.

