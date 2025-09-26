FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jamie K Wilson

You've read her reports. You've engaged with her in the comments right here at Five O'Clock Somewhere.

But today Jamie K. Wilson makes her first-ever — and hopefully not last-ever, unless you guys do something to scare her off — special guest appearance.

Advertisement

Yes, she knows all about the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

What do you think convinced her to show up? It certainly wasn't our winning personalities.

See you then. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?