MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

When my alarm went off at 5 a.m., I prepared to tackle a new workweek with the same vigor I always do: "That's it? That was the whole weekend? It's over?"

Yep, it's over. Time to get your head in the game, put your shoulder to the wheel, and your kneecaps to the grindstone.

I don't know what that last one means. It's early and I've hardly had any coffee.

But what better way to do all that than by spending an hour or so with Stephen Kruiser, Yours Truly, and our Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family at 3 p.m. Eastern?

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?