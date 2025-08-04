MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:45 AM on August 04, 2025

When my alarm went off at 5 a.m., I prepared to tackle a new workweek with the same vigor I always do: "That's it? That was the whole weekend? It's over?"

Yep, it's over. Time to get your head in the game, put your shoulder to the wheel, and your kneecaps to the grindstone.

Advertisement

I don't know what that last one means. It's early and I've hardly had any coffee.

But what better way to do all that than by spending an hour or so with Stephen Kruiser, Yours Truly, and our Five O'Clock Somewhere VIP Gold family at 3 p.m. Eastern?

See you then.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Dems Keep Bringing a Wiffle Ball Bat to Trump's Game of Hardball Stephen Kruiser
Democracy Dies in a Charter Jet: The Great Texas Walkout David Manney
To Kill an Operation Mockingbird: Tulsi Goes to War With the CIA's Propaganda Yobbos Kevin Downey Jr.
When Protesting Gets Out of Hand Michael A. Letts
The Left Thinks It Has Found Its Donald Trump Robert Spencer
Court Restricts L.A. ICE Raids — Again Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Democrats Show No Signs of Regaining Momentum Any Time Soon
American Eagle Just Earned a Million Customers
The (Woke) Madness of Man
Advertisement