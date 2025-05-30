FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Brandon Morse

Brandon Morse is making his first-ever appearance on Five O'Clock Somewhere today, and I'm sure you have questions about that.

Maybe one of these:

What took him so long?

Why has Brandon never been on 5OS before?

Seriously, what took him so long?

Advertisement

But he's here today and that's what counts.

So pull up a chair and grab a drink and enjoy the show — we'll see you in the chat.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?