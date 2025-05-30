FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Brandon Morse

Brandon Morse is making his first-ever appearance on Five O'Clock Somewhere today, and I'm sure you have questions about that.
Maybe one of these:
- What took him so long?
- Why has Brandon never been on 5OS before?
- Seriously, what took him so long?
But he's here today and that's what counts.
So pull up a chair and grab a drink and enjoy the show — we'll see you in the chat.
P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member