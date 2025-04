It's a Friday AND there's a Five O'Clock Somewhere? This is like the planets aligning or something.

We've got a great show and a great guest, the one and only Ed Morrissey.

Advertisement

Best of all, we've got the best chat in all of the Townhall digital empire with our VIP family in the comments section.

See you then — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?