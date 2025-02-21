FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 6:00 AM on February 21, 2025

Ed Morrissey is back. Kruiser got his grill. I'm broadcasting from an undisclosed location high up in ski country. And it's been another week full of Winning! since the last time we got together with our VIP Gold family on Monday.

I know we try to keep Fridays light on the news, but with Kash Patel's confirmation, Joni Ernst introducing legislation to undo Biden's $7.5 billion EV boondoggle, and Politico going, "Maybe Bidenomics wasn't so great, ackshully," I feel like there might be a little more news chatter today than usual.

You gotta believe Ed will be up for that.

See you then — can't wait!

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

