FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:15 AM on December 20, 2024

Hard to believe but this is the last Five O'Clock Somewhere until after Christmas. We're off next Monday and Friday because Producer Jim has some sort of actual vacation.

The week of New Year's we'll be back to the regular schedule.

Can't wait for today's show when our special guest will be... maybe that guy who doesn't always get back to Kruiser on a timely basis, maybe not.

I don't want to name any names or point any fingers but Cary O'Lonnor has to pay better attention to his text messages. 

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

