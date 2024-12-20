FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Hard to believe but this is the last Five O'Clock Somewhere until after Christmas. We're off next Monday and Friday because Producer Jim has some sort of actual vacation.

The week of New Year's we'll be back to the regular schedule.

Can't wait for today's show when our special guest will be... maybe that guy who doesn't always get back to Kruiser on a timely basis, maybe not.

I don't want to name any names or point any fingers but Cary O'Lonnor has to pay better attention to his text messages.