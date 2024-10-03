FEMA Is Out of Money After Helene, and You'll Never Guess Where It Went

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Wednesday that "FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” One reason for that is that under Biden-Harris, FEMA spent $650 million this fiscal year providing services and housing to illegal aliens. And $364 million the year before that.

If you thought the Federal Emergency Management Agency was just in the business of providing relief to Americans of all creeds and colors when disaster strikes, let's just say that the Biden-Harris administration has broadened the agency's portfolio to include non-emergency aid to folks who aren't even supposed to be here.

Did I really put "you'll never guess where it went" in the headline? I should have given you more credit because I'm sure you totally guessed that one.

Oilfield Rando — one of the best follows you could possibly have on X — has the receipts.

Hi Michael, Biden has been using FEMA funds to house illegal immigrants all over the country his entire Presidency.



It’s called the Shelter and Services program.



Hi Michael, Biden has been using FEMA funds to house illegal immigrants all over the country his entire Presidency.

It's called the Shelter and Services program.

$941 million in 2023 and 2024 alone.

Congress was supposed to pick up the slack — in fact, our congresscritters got halfway there before campaign season interrupted hurricane season preparations:

Congress recently replenished a key source of FEMA’s response efforts, providing $20 billion for the agency’s disaster relief fund as part of a short-term government spending bill to fund the government through Dec. 20. The bill also gave FEMA flexibility to draw on the money more quickly as needed. Both chambers of Congress are scheduled, however, to be in their home states and districts until after the election, as lawmakers focus on campaigning.

That sound you hear is crickets instead of congresscritters racing back to Washington to finish what they started.

Imagine blowing your family's rainy day money on a down payment for a car you can't properly afford. You tell yourself you'll put the money back before the next rainy day crisis comes along. But before you do, a hailstorm takes out your roof.

That's how the government spends your money because when the hailstorm hits and there's not enough money for the insurance deductible, they aren't the ones who have to suffer.

"But wait, there's more!" as the late, great Ron Popiel used to say.

Trucker Ryan Tyre, who has done private-sector disaster relief — you know, providing the stuff that shows up on time and under budget — laid bare yesterday FEMA's dirty little secret. While his group was trying to bring in supplies to the Florida Keys, isolated by Hurricane Irma in 2017, authorities tried turning them away:

The federal agencies had US1 shut down just South of Key Largo and wouldn't let anyone in or out, even though the road was okay to pass. We explained to them that we had boats, Jet skis, food, water, chainsaws and fuel to bring these people. They didn't care and wouldn't let us in.

Tyre and his people snuck in by boat anyway, and a Key West local — thrilled to be getting water and other necessities from Tyre — explained that "FEMA had set up a command center at a local high school on the island, but that they weren't doing anything to help the residents, not even bringing them WATER!"

For five days.

Later at an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meeting, Tyre learned that only supplies from "approved vendors" are allowed into FEMA sites. "So accepting outside donations" from groups like Tyre's, "even though they are on location and can help people NOW, they would rather let people suffer so they can get their kickbacks."

Disasters bring on more chaos than ordinary people can handle. That's why they're called disasters and why we have FEMA. But they blow the money on illegals and never refill the coffers. The added chaos — the government-mandated chaos — is all intentional, and even the accidents are tainted by corruption and graft at worst and damnably shortsighted irresponsibility at best.

