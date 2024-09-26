ASU Snowflakes Melt Down at Sight of MAGA Hats

Stephen Green | 10:45 AM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Butch Dill

You wouldn't think there could be enough snowflakes at Arizona State University to cause a major meltdown but things get weird on the Left whenever or wherever Donald Trump is involved — even if it's just his famous hats and not the Bad Orange Man himself.

But these are young lefties we're talking about here and, when it comes to the slightest exposure to differing viewpoints, they're like the Boy in the Bubble getting shoved into the basement of a Wuhan virus lab that just failed its third consecutive safety inspection.

I'm kidding, of course. Wuhan virus labs don't have safety inspections.

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk hosted a voter registration drive at ASU this week with, he says, "MASSIVE turnout." There were also some turning stomachs if the overwrought responses from some overly sensitive young adults are to be believed.

And believe me, you'll have trouble believing them. 

Facebook user Kaylie got the ball rolling when she commented, "I was soo distrubed seeing all the MAGA hats everywhere today [grumpy face emoji] confused why there was so many and when I found where they got them from [I puked emoji].

SOMEBODY IS SELLING MAGA HATS ON CAMPUS — CALL THE WHAAAAAMBULANCE!

"made my stomach turn a lil tbh," Ava confessed in her reply. 

"To think i almost went to school there," and "No I literally gagged," and "i'm scared," all quickly followed.

The kids are not all right. 

All the human avis were of attractive young white women and that's what we've got to talk about. A 2020 PEW study found that white lefties — particularly young white women — suffer disproportionately from mental illness. 

The study, which examined white liberals, moderates, and conservatives, both male and female, found that conservatives were far less likely to be diagnosed with mental health issues than those who identified as either liberal or even “very liberal.”

Young white women suffered the worst.

White women, ages 18-29, who identified as liberal were given a mental health diagnosis from medical professionals at a rate of 56.3%, as compared to 28.4% in moderates and 27.3% in conservatives.

Some of what's going wrong here is probably nothing worse than social proof — one person says Trump is JUST AWFUL and MAKES HER WANT TO PUKE and other members of her social circle, to prove the worthiness of their membership, feel compelled to chime in.

The rest is quite serious.

It's a genuine crisis that 56% of one of the larger demographic sub-groups in the country reports suffering from some kind of mental condition. But we're not supposed to talk about that because driving women to madness creates a reliable, almost panic-driven voting bloc for Democrats. 

Recommended: It's the 'Caddyshack' Election

Recommended: It's the 'Caddyshack' Election

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

