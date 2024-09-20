FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

We're busy prepping hard for Friday's Five O'Clock Somewhere and by that I mean Kruiser's asleep after finishing the Morning Briefing and I'm collecting Florida Man stories. Also, we may or may not have a special guest today. I might have forgotten to ask Kruiser on Thursday while he was still awake.

Advertisement

But imagine how delighted you'll be when you learn at the last moment who today's guest is or if we eve have one. Imagine harder.

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?