FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 9:00 AM on September 20, 2024

We're busy prepping hard for Friday's Five O'Clock Somewhere and by that I mean Kruiser's asleep after finishing the Morning Briefing and I'm collecting Florida Man stories. Also, we may or may not have a special guest today. I might have forgotten to ask Kruiser on Thursday while he was still awake.

But imagine how delighted you'll be when you learn at the last moment who today's guest is or if we eve have one. Imagine harder.

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

