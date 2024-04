"Five O'Clock Somewhere" starts one hour late today to give everyone time to ditch their eclipse glasses and let their eyes readjust to normal light so that nobody will miss a single moment of the Two Stephens smiling faces.

That isn't the reason at all, of course, but since I can't remember the real reason we're starting late, this will have to do.

See you then -- can't wait!

