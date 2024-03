It's another snow day here at Villa Verde, with lots of blizzardy winds blowing the white stuff around — and this is how my youngest gets to spend his first official day of Spring Break because Colorado is psychotic like that.

Advertisement

What it means to me is this: daytime brandy. So it should be a fun show today.

See you then — can't wait!

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?