There's Only One Terrifying Reason for a Woke Indoctrinated Military and This Is It

"America was founded on racism" and "parents need to stay out of their kids' education and shouldn't have a say in what they learn," are the kinds of things you'd expect to read on the pages of Pravda, back during the bad old days of the Cold War when the Communists were running Russia.

I have some news for you. Pravda is now part of the U.S. military's training manuals and the Communists are running Washington.

This exposé is courtesy of the invaluable Chaya Raichik, aka Libs of TikTok.

SCOOP: Mandatory training for military members teaches that America was founded on racism, and parents are too ignorant and dumb to teach their children about it. They think parents need to stay out of their kids' education and shouldn't have a say in what they learn.



Only 'The… pic.twitter.com/PGIfapYg13 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2024

Raichik added, "There’s so much more where this came from," and I don't doubt it.

There is only one reason to teach soldiers that the country they're supposed to be willing to fight and die to protect is irredeemable.

Let me share with you some observations I first made two years ago for our VIP subscribers.

If most countries don’t face genuine external threats and most wars of aggression don’t pay off, why does nearly every country in the world have an army?

In most of the world, the army doesn’t exist to protect the country. It exists to protect the interests and the tender hide of this month’s President-for-Life. An army doesn’t have to be particularly effective to put down a rebellion; it just has to be better armed and a bit more organized than the people El Presidente might have to suppress.

The U.S. military has had its ups and downs, but since ending the draft half a century ago, it has been the most expertly trained and exquisitely armed force the world has ever seen. Even during the draft years immediately before World War II to the end of Vietnam, we paid for and usually got the best weapons and training the country could afford.

And unlike those militaries in all those shi*hole countries, our forces were apolitical. They didn’t serve a president or a party, but the country.

In the last several years, wokeness has come to infect our military just as it previously had our universities, news outlets, and the entertainment industry.

Our readiness now is about what you'd expect: “U.S. military is only ‘marginally’ prepared to defend America’s interests at a time when adversaries are ramping up military capabilities.”

I’ve begun thinking of our postmodern military not as a useless Woke Force but as a Third World military: a force that isn’t any good at fighting foreign wars but is perfectly suited for putting down domestic undesirables.

Do I exaggerate? In 2021, Woke Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson had a message for her fellow Americans in case martial law is declared: “Understand that if active duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just going to be pointed at other people, other countries, it’s pointed at you.”

“If you do not get in your house when I tell you to,” Bronson warned, “you become the enemy. Martial law. You know, when your rights get curtailed?”

Roger that, Bronson.

