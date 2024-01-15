MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on January 15, 2024

It's so cold...

HOW COLD IS IT?

...that I drank a pint of antifreeze and filled my car with scotch and we both ran better.

See you Monday — stay warm!

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

