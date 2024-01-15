MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

It's so cold...
HOW COLD IS IT?
...that I drank a pint of antifreeze and filled my car with scotch and we both ran better.
See you Monday — stay warm!
