The best way to recover from the weekend is to put in a hard day at work, followed by the "Five O'Clock Somewhere" video live chat, and then working some more.

I might be doing this wrong.

Advertisement

Whatever. It's all good fun, so Kruiser and I will see you and the rest of our VIP Gold family at the usual time.

P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?