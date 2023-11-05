MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Tricksy Hobbitses moved "Five O'Clock Somewhere" up an hour — now at 3 p.m. Eastern — because that's what tricksy Hobbitses do.

Until they push it back again in April but that's a long time from now so don't worry about it.

Do, however, prepare for some excellent chat and maybe a little something-something to drink.









See you then -- can't wait!





