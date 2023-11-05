MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:02 PM on November 05, 2023

Tricksy Hobbitses moved "Five O'Clock Somewhere" up an hour — now at 3 p.m. Eastern — because that's what tricksy Hobbitses do.

Until they push it back again in April but that's a long time from now so don't worry about it.

Advertisement

Do, however, prepare for some excellent chat and maybe a little something-something to drink.



See you then -- can't wait!


P.S. If you aren't already a VIP Gold supporter, <a href="https://pjmedia.com/subscribe">what are you waiting for</a>?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Category: VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

What Is Going On in Kentucky? Matt Margolis
The Hamas Trap for Israel Could Lead to Long War Greg Byrnes
For God's Sake, End Daylight Saving Time Before We All Die Rick Moran
Why Can Everyone Celebrate Who They Are Except Christians? Milt Harris
No, They're Not 'Protesters' or 'Peace Activists.' They're Antisemites Rick Moran
Joe Biden’s Devastating Damage to His Party Could Last Generations Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Schadenfreude: Chris Christie Brutally Heckled at Florida Freedom Summit
Kentucky Democrats Go Full Racist Against Daniel Cameron
FRIDAY 4PM EST: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ashley McCully- Replay
Advertisement