News & Politics

MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green 7:17 PM on October 08, 2023
MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

“Five O’Clock Somewhere” means never having to say you’re sorry about having a lovely adult beverage in the middle of the day.

But. Not. This. Time.

Advertisement

My good friend Stephen Kruiser is whipping himself into shape this Sober October so your thoughts and prayers are welcome and appreciated.

Not sure what else we’ll talk about on Monday’s show — it was such a quiet weekend.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Advertisement