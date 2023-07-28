News & Politics

FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Catherine Salgado

By Stephen Green 8:05 AM on July 28, 2023
Put your hands together for PJ Media’s own Catherine Salgado, sitting for the very first time in the “Five O’Clock Somewhere” Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

We’re hoping to avoid a return of the dreaded Matt Margolis Effect, in which a first-time guest turns out to have slow, glitchy internet that pixelates them like an 8-bit videogame character. But there’s only one way to find out, and that’s to join us at 4 pm Eastern for all the fun and games and potential technical pratfalls.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

