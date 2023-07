“Five O’Clock Somewhere” resumes its usual antics. Thursday and Friday’s shows got scrubbed — this has never happened before, I swear — due to a tech issue with our streaming service. But thanks to Producer Jim’s relentless pestering of Vimeo to de-insert their cranial-rectal inversion, we finally got the all-clear to resume at the usual time today.

See you then — can’t wait!

