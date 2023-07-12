News & Politics

THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green 9:45 PM on July 12, 2023
THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So. About this “Five O’Clock Somewhere” promo.

If I’m being honest — which is so much easier, in the long run, than coming up with some line of BS — I put off writing the Thursday show promo on Wednesday until after I’d had a scotch, shared a bottle of wine with the lovely Mrs. VodkaPundit, and then enjoyed all on my own an after dinner brandy. Maybe it was a brandy-and-a-half. Or two.

So I’m hoping you’ll understand that, if instead of coming up with something semi-clever for Thursday’s promo, I’ll just apologize for drinking and procrastinating as much as you wish you had tonight.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice