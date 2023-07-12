THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So. About this “Five O’Clock Somewhere” promo.

If I’m being honest — which is so much easier, in the long run, than coming up with some line of BS — I put off writing the Thursday show promo on Wednesday until after I’d had a scotch, shared a bottle of wine with the lovely Mrs. VodkaPundit, and then enjoyed all on my own an after dinner brandy. Maybe it was a brandy-and-a-half. Or two.

So I’m hoping you’ll understand that, if instead of coming up with something semi-clever for Thursday’s promo, I’ll just apologize for drinking and procrastinating as much as you wish you had tonight.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

