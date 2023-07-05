THURSDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I really need Thursday’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

While the rest of the world was catching fire this week — some of the hottest days ever, according to the usual people usually trying to scare people with these things — it’s been wet and cold here. As in, 60 degrees or so and raining.

Just like it did in May and half of June.

It’s got me in a funk, and nothing can cure it except for my thrice-weekly dose of “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Who’s with me?

See you then — can’t wait!

