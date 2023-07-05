CDC Altered Death Certificates to Remove 'COVID Vaccine' as Cause

The CDC removed “COVID vaccine” as the cause of death on a number of Minnesota death certificates, according to an anonymous tipster — and that has the Brownstone Institute referring to the health agency as the “Centers for Data Concealment.”

The tipster — and I’m sure you can understand why they chose to remain anonymous — was able to get their hands on the complete set of Minnesota death certificates from 2015 on.

Aaron Hertzberg’s deeply detailed report digs deep into the federal bureaucratic requirements involved in filling out local death certificates all over the country. The extremely short version is that while local coroners fill out death certificates with the cause or causes of death (CoD), the CDC later applies an International Classification of Diseases (ICD 10) code. ICD has an alphanumeric code for everything from “Fall involving ice skates, skis, roller-skates, or skateboards” to “Florida Man got drunk and tried to kiss a barracuda.”

I’m kidding about that second one but just barely.

“The critical thing to keep in mind is that the person filling out the death certificate writes a text description of the CoD’s, but doesn’t assign the ICD 10 codes for the CoD’s,” explains Hertzberg. The application is usually made by a “secret algorithm,” but there is “a tiny percentage of cases adjudicated by CDC staff when the algorithm is unable to confidently assign an ICD code.”

What you need to know next is that ICD 10 code T88.1 is the CoD for “Other complications following immunization, not elsewhere classified,” and that Y59.0 is for “Viral vaccines.”

“There are three death certificates in the MN tranche that contain either T88.1 or Y59.0. One is for a flu vaccine reaction, and – surprisingly – the other two are for a covid vaccine.”

What the tipster found — and I’m glossing over a lot of details here that you can find at the link — was that the CDC removed or refused to add the T88.1 or Y59.0 IDC codes from Minnesota death certificates that indicated that someone died from complications involving a COVID vaccine.

“In almost every death certificate that identifies a covid vaccine as a cause of death,” Hertzberg concluded, “the CDC committed data fraud by not assigning the ICD 10 code for vaccine side effects to the causes of death listed on the death certificate.”

Hertzberg’s report lists only nine altered death certificates, so, admittedly, we aren’t talking about big numbers here for COVID vaccines that were basically universal for adults in the given timeframe. The takeaway from this story for me is the lengths to which public officials will go just to squash any dissent or data contrary to the official narrative.

Maybe the best part of being an adult — aside from developing an appreciation for single-malt scotches, of course — is the right to gather the facts, assess the risks, and make your own decisions about what’s best for you.

Because you’re a grownup. And because it’s your life, not the government’s. We fought a revolution over that ideal almost 250 years ago, but the city named after the man who won it seems to have forgotten that.

