VIDEO: Your Heating Bill Is Going Down, Lied Kamala Harris

While Americans everywhere struggle with their heating bills, grocery bills, and the cost of nearly everything else that’s gone nowhere but up since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris assumed office, there’s one thing we can still take comfort in: Our Vice President is a terrible and obvious liar.

Hey, it’s the smooth liars you have to be careful about.

With that in mind, here is Alleged Vice President Harris, assuring you to believe her instead of your own, lyin’ utility bill:

Here’s the Quick & Dirty VodkaPundit Transcript™ if, like me, you have trouble watching our so-called betters lecture us about things we know just ain’t so:

Every day, Joe Biden and I talk about and work together with our partners like former [House Majority] Leader [Steny] Hoyer… current leader Hoyer [he is no longer House Majority Leader] to lower the cost for the people of our nation — [aside to Hoyer, I assume] because you are a leader — for working families. We have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher, or take a family vacation.

So, what have we learned today?

We’ve learned that although Steny Hoyer may or may not be the House Majority Leader — Harris still seems a bit confused or conflicted on that point — he’s still for sure a leader of some kind.

We also learned that up is down and that for the Harris-Biden administration, both talk and work are cheap. Because your utility bills have gone nowhere but up in the last year — electricity is up 12 percent, fuel oil is up 28 percent, and natural gas is up 27% — no matter how much Biden and Harris talk about reducing them.

We’ve also learned that when American families save a little money on our monthly bills, we blow it on major appliances or vacations.

Wife, looking worried while going over the bills: “Should we put off paying the gas bill until next month or the MasterCard?” Husband, wearing Mickey ears: “Don’t pay either one. We’re going to Disney World!”

We’re also left with one question.

Which is worse: That Harris actually believes what she says, or that she thinks there’s a chance you’ll believe her?

Recommended: Kamala Harris, Mystic Voyager Through Time and Space