News & Politics

FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Cam Edwards

By Stephen Green 7:41 AM on January 27, 2023
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Cam Edwards

“Five O’Clock Somewhere” is where a week’s worth of politics and horrible news goes to die.

Murdered, really — by good cheer and enviable companionship among our VIP family.

Plus, we’ve got Cam Edwards as our guest this week.

And it’s Friday so Kruiser won’t be cranky about having to work his usual Thursday double shift.

I might have to make Melissa’s margaritas early and really get this week’s show going.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
Trending
Editor's Choice