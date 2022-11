That’s right: We have not one but two — count ’em, TWO — special guests on this week’s show.

Ed Morrissey. Paula Bolyard.

Drinks a’plenty.

Actually, I have to stay mostly sober this week, since after I’ll be driving up to Denver with Melissa for her birthday dinner out.

From there, we Uber. From there, we drink.

See you Friday — can’t wait!